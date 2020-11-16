Cedar Rapids man killed in pedestrian vs. car accident on Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- According to Cedar Rapids Police, a pedestrian that was hit by a car Friday night has died.

61-year-old Patrick Morrissey was transported to UIHC following the accident for life-threatening injuries and died just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say he was hit by 53-year-old Karol Jones at the intersection of Edgewood Road and 13th Ave. SW just before 6 p.m. Friday. Jones was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.