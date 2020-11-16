Body of Waterloo man found in ditch in southern Minnesota

NEAR GRAND MEADOW, Minn. (KTTC) -- Authorities have identified the body of a Waterloo man found in southern Minnesota last Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Mower County Sheriff's Office on Monday, the victim has been identified as 67-year-old David Warne Sutter of Waterloo.

On Tuesday, Mower County Sheriff's deputies and Grand Meadow Ambulance responded to the 69000 Block of 260th Street at around 3 p.m. after receiving a report of a dead body in a ditch.

Sheriff Steve Sandvik said the investigation into the cause of Sutter's death is ongoing.

Sandvik said there are no apparent indications of foul play, and there are no concerns for public safety.