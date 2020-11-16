Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets

ATLANTA (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is drawing from the senior ranks of his campaign to fill out an increasingly diverse White House leadership team. People familiar with Biden’s initial decisions have confirmed that former campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon will serve as a deputy chief of staff, while campaign co-chair Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and campaign adviser Steve Ricchetti will play senior roles in the new administration. Those familiar with the decisions were not authorized to disclose internal discussions ahead of a formal staffing announcement expected for Tuesday. Late last week, Biden tapped former senior campaign adviser Ron Klain to serve as his chief of staff.