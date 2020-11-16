Anamosa prison inmate ‘likely’ dies of COVID-19 complications

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — The Iowa Department of Corrections is reporting that an inmate from the Anamosa State Penitentiary has been pronounced dead today.

Jonathan William Strain (59) who likely died due to COVID-19 complications and other preexisting medical conditions at 4:47 a.m. at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Strain was serving a 25-year sentence for 2nd Degree Sex Abuse from O'Brien County. His sentence started on November 3rd, 2010.