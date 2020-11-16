Skip to Content

After congratulating Biden, France’s Macron sees Trump envoy

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is facing the potentially uncomfortable position of meeting U.S. President Donald Trump’s top diplomat, having already congratulated President-elect Joe Biden for his election victory. Neither side said much in advance about U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s extremely low-profile visit to Paris, the starting point of a seven-country tour of Europe and the Middle East. Macron’s office described Pompeo’s planned stop Monday at the presidential Elysee Palace as a “courtesy” visit. No press conference was scheduled. Pompeo has not accepted Trump’s election defeat. Macron has already spoken by phone with Biden to congratulate him.

