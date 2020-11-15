TRACKING: Wind Advisory for today, dry week ahead

Today: There’s a chance for a snow shower to the north and a rain shower to the south for our Sunday morning. By noon, this chance will diminish. Clouds will be on the decrease throughout the day, as this system exits. The big topic for today though is the gusty winds. There’s a Wind Advisory in effect for all of Eastern Iowa until 3 PM this afternoon. Northwest winds will remain near 20-30 mph, with 45 mph gusts possible. Be sure to secure anything loose you may have in your yard and take extra precautions when driving, especially if you’re driving a high profile vehicle. High temperatures will be much cooler, thanks to the northwest winds, and we’ll see temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tonight: Winds diminish this evening. Mostly clear skies will remain for our overnight, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday: We start the work week, with sunshine! High temperatures will be back near normal, with highs, in the upper 40s to low 50s. For reference, the normal high temperature for this time of year should be around 46 degrees.

Monday Night: Mostly clear skies for Monday night. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s.

Tuesday: Sunshine remains as we look ahead to Tuesday. Temperatures will take a dip once again and will be in the low to mid 40s.

The rest of the work week looks dry, with temperatures near 60 degrees by Thursday. The next chance of rain and maybe even a little rain/snow mix will be this upcoming weekend.