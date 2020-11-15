TRACKING: Warmer temperatures, dry workweek

This Evening: Clouds have been stubborn so far today but the end is in sight with the edge of the cloud deck just west. Sunshine is possible, especially west and south through sunset. Otherwise, clouds continue to move out through the evening. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with the winds dying down.

Tonight: Skies will become mostly clear and will coincide with winds becoming very light tonight. That means our lows should dip down into the mid 20s in what will be a cool night.

Monday: Winds will look to pick back up from the west at 10 to 20 mph so it will be a breezy start to the week but not as bad as today. It'll be warmer with mostly sunny skies as highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Mostly clear skies remain with light winds for Monday night. Once again, lows are expected to dip to the mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies remain but temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s off of a light northwest wind.

Wednesday Through Friday: We can expect warmer temperatures here with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. The warmest day will be Thursday. We will start to see a breezy south or southwest wind bringing in the warmth by Wednesday. Expect partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a bit more cloud cover on Thursday and Friday.

Weekend: Rain returns Friday night and Saturday with highs near 50. Mild air may stick around Saturday night and Sunday, warm enough to avoid wintry precipitation. Rain chances will continue through Sunday with northwest winds picking up. Highs will drop to the low 40s.

Next Week: Temperatures remain near normal or slightly below normal with highs in the low 40s and upper 30s. There will be a chance for rain and snow by the middle of the week.