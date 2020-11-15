SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station, kicking off regular crew flights from the U.S.

The Falcon rocket thundered into the night Sunday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Dragon capsule carrying three Americans and one Japanese is due to reach the orbiting outpost late Monday. They will remain there until spring.

The astronauts named their capsule Resilience in light of the coronavirus pandemic and other hardships of 2020.

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk was sidelined by the virus himself. He says he "most likely" has a moderate case of COVID-19.

