SpaceX is set to launch astronauts back to the International Space Station tonight. 3 NASA astronauts and one Japanese astronaut will be on board. They will stay at the space station for 6 months.

LIVE NOW: We are ready to #LaunchAmerica. Are you? 🚀



Watch coverage of the NASA @SpaceX Crew-1 mission. Liftoff is at 7:27pm ET: https://t.co/cmklwtwzns https://t.co/cmklwtwzns — NASA (@NASA) November 15, 2020

SpaceX is a private company owned by Elon Musk. They already made history earlier this year by sending US astronauts into space.

Conditions are a go for launch in less than half an hour at 6:27 PM Central time.

You can live stream the launch here through NASA's website.