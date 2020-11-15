Rainfall Totals 11/14-15

Although it was a rather wet and dreary weekend, rainfall amounts didn't add up to much! The highest total in Eastern Iowa came in at about three tenths of an inch. From the Estimated Rain Totals graphic, you can see that the bulk of the rain fell in Wisconsin and Illinois. A complete list of rainfall totals can be found below.

Waterloo Trace Dubuque 0.28 Cedar Rapids 0.06 Iowa City 0.04 Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.13 Anamosa 3SSW, IA 0.12 Asbury 0.6 S 0.25 Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.02 CEDAR RAPIDS NO 1, IA 0.03 Decorah 4.9SE 0.05 Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.03 DECORAH, IA Trace Dubuque #3, IA 0.35 Dubuque L&D 11, IA 0.30 ELKADER 6SSW, IA 0.25 Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.05 GRUNDY CENTER, IA 0.02 GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA 0.22 Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.18 Hudson 1.4 SSW 0.03 IOWA CITY, IA 0.05 Lansing 4.1 NW 0.08 LOWDEN, IA 0.19 Marion 1.7 NNW 0.11 Monona 9.7 N 0.20 Monticello, IA 0.28 North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.06 Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.10 Postville 5.5 NE 0.05 Robins 0.8 SE 0.07 Sigourney, IA 0.10 Solon 0.3 ESE 0.08 STRAWBERRY POINT, IA 0.23 TOLEDO 3 N, IA 0.09 TRAER, IA 0.05 TRIPOLI, IA 0.03 VINTON, IA 0.05 VOLGA 1NE, IA 0.17 Washington 5.8 SW 0.15 WASHINGTON, IA 0.08 Waterloo 1.8 SSE 0.07 WAUKON, IA Trace Wellman 4.0 E 0.20