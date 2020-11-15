Skip to Content

Rainfall Totals 11/14-15

10:06 am Schnack's Weather Blog

Although it was a rather wet and dreary weekend, rainfall amounts didn't add up to much! The highest total in Eastern Iowa came in at about three tenths of an inch. From the Estimated Rain Totals graphic, you can see that the bulk of the rain fell in Wisconsin and Illinois. A complete list of rainfall totals can be found below.

WaterlooTrace
Dubuque0.28
Cedar Rapids0.06
Iowa City0.04
Ainsworth 7.4 N0.13
Anamosa 3SSW, IA0.12
Asbury 0.6 S0.25
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE0.02
CEDAR RAPIDS NO 1, IA0.03
Decorah 4.9SE0.05
Decorah 7.9 ENE0.03
DECORAH, IATrace
Dubuque #3, IA0.35
Dubuque L&D 11, IA0.30
ELKADER 6SSW, IA0.25
Fairfax 4.0 NW0.05
GRUNDY CENTER, IA0.02
GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA0.22
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW0.18
Hudson 1.4 SSW0.03
IOWA CITY, IA0.05
Lansing 4.1 NW0.08
LOWDEN, IA0.19
Marion 1.7 NNW0.11
Monona 9.7 N0.20
Monticello, IA0.28
North Liberty 0.7 SSW0.06
Parnell 0.1 SSW0.10
Postville 5.5 NE0.05
Robins 0.8 SE0.07
Sigourney, IA0.10
Solon 0.3 ESE0.08
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA0.23
TOLEDO 3 N, IA0.09
TRAER, IA0.05
TRIPOLI, IA0.03
VINTON, IA0.05
VOLGA 1NE, IA0.17
Washington 5.8 SW0.15
WASHINGTON, IA0.08
Waterloo 1.8 SSE0.07
WAUKON, IATrace
Wellman 4.0 E0.20
Author Profile Photo

Joie Bettenhausen

Meteorologist

