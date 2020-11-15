Nov. 15: Iowa reports 4,432 new cases, 13 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 4,432 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 184,685.

The state's website says that of the 184,685 people who have tested positive, 107,880 have recovered. This is 340 more recoveries than what the state reported Saturday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 76,805. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours is 43 percent.

The state is reporting 13 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,985.

There were 208 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,279, which is up from 1,261. This sets another record-breaking number of hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 247 are in the ICU and 115 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there have been 10,308 new tests given, and a total of 1,100,076 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Saturday. There were 274 more positive cases for a total of 9,601 cases in the county. There were 37 more recoveries, leaving a total of 5,075. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 113 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 26.4 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 10,651 cases, which is the same number that was reported on Saturday. There are a total of 4,934 recoveries. There are a total of 155 deaths. There are 75 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 24.1 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 120 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 8,160 reported cases. There have been 16 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,587 recoveries. A total of 53,421 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 35 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 17.1 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 178 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 7,805 reported cases. There were 18 more recoveries reported for a total of 4,645. A total of 40,776 people have been tested. There was no additional deaths, leaving a total of 78 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 24.8 percent.

