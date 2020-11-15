Iowa Senate Democrats elect Zach Wahls as new leader

DES MOINES (KWWL) - Democrats in the Iowa State Senate elected Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Johnson, as leader for the upcoming legislative session.

Wahls represents District 37, which includes all of Cedar County, as well as parts of Johnson and Muscatine counties. He was elected to the senate in 2018 and currently lives in Coralville.

“Senate Democrats will be focused on defeating the coronavirus with decisive action supporting essential workers, protecting Iowa families, and assisting small businesses," Wahls said in a statement Sunday. "The impact of this pandemic on Iowa's economy, public health, and especially our senior citizens, cannot be overstated. We must get our state back on a path to complete economic recovery."

Senate Democrats also elected Amanda Ragan of Mason City as Democratic Whip and elected five Assistant Leaders for the 2021 session: Nate Boulton of Des Moines, Bill Dotzler of Waterloo, Pam Jochum of Dubuque, Herman Quirmbach of Ames, and Jackie Smith of Sioux City.

The 2021 Legislative Session starts on Monday, January 11.