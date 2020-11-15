Skip to Content

In a moment of turmoil, US Catholic bishops meet virtually

7:02 am National news from the Associated Press

Catholic bishops of the United States open a national meeting Monday under dramatic circumstances. A pandemic has compelled them to gather virtually from far-flung dioceses. A hard-fought presidential election has caused sharp divisions in their own ranks, with some bishops harshly critical of President-elect Joe Biden. And just a few days ago, the Vatican released a report detailing how clerics in the U.S. and abroad failed to hold ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick to account until many years after suspicions of serial sexual misconduct became widespread. One observer says that “the shadow of the McCarrick report hangs over this meeting.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content