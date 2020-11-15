French Catholics protest for end to lockdown on Mass

PARIS (AP) — Catholic protesters held scattered demonstrations around France on Sunday to demand that authorities relax virus lockdown measures to allow religious services. Gatherings were reported or planned in cities including Paris, Nantes and Bordeaux in the west and Strasbourg in the east. The masked protesters held banners reading “Let Us Pray” and “We Want Mass.” France banned Catholic Mass and other religious services for the month of November as part of nationwide partial lockdown measures aimed at reining in infections and relieving pressure on hospitals. France has more confirmed virus cases than any other European country.