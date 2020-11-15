Former Iowa Senator Roger Jepsen dies at 91

Former Iowa Senator Roger Jepsen dies at 91New
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Former Iowa Senator Roger Jepsen died this week at the age of 91, as announced by several Iowa lawmakers this weekend.
Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted his condolences for the late senator on Saturday.
Senator Joni Ernst also reacted to the news, saying he generously served Iowans.
Jepsen was a Republican in the Senate for one term, from 1966 - 1968. After that, he served as Iowa's lieutenant governor. He served in the army in the 40s and 50s.
He was born in Cedar Falls and attended the University of Northern Iowa.