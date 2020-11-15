Former Iowa Senator Roger Jepsen dies at 91

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Former Iowa Senator Roger Jepsen died this week at the age of 91, as announced by several Iowa lawmakers this weekend.

Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted his condolences for the late senator on Saturday.

Former Senator Roger Jepsen passed away He served Iowans well in the us senate for 1 term Barbara & I send our condolences to his family — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 15, 2020

Senator Joni Ernst also reacted to the news, saying he generously served Iowans.

Roger Jepsen generously served Iowans and his country as our US Senator, Lieutenant Governor, and an Army veteran. My prayers are with his family and loved ones at this time. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) November 15, 2020

Jepsen was a Republican in the Senate for one term, from 1966 - 1968. After that, he served as Iowa's lieutenant governor. He served in the army in the 40s and 50s.

He was born in Cedar Falls and attended the University of Northern Iowa.