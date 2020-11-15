Dave Welter’s new Reflections from the Home Team book looks to inspire

Dave Welter received some discouraging news on his birthday, March 2, 2009.

He had been diagnosed with throat cancer.

The longtime Cedar Falls principal, teacher and coach (now retired) began writing journals about his experience, calling them 'Reflections from the Home Team.

He turned those writings into a first book, Reflections from the Home Team---Go the Distance--in 2017.

Now, Dave has a new book out, Reflections from the Home Team--Staying Positive--When life throws you a Curve.

Both books are available through many sites, including Amazon and Dave's website, https://www.reflectionsfromthehometeam.com/

Dave Welter talks about his follow up book for this week's edition of The Steele Report