Asian shares climb after S&P 500 record, despite virus woes

Shares have started out the week on a strong footing after the Standard & Poors 500 hit a record high on Friday. Stock benchmarks rose Monday in Hong Kong, Tokyo and most other regional markets. Strong Japanese growth data added to confidence the economy is recovering, despite record numbers of new coronavirus cases in many parts of the world including Japan. The world’s third largest economy grew at a 21% annual pace in the last quarter, the first quarter of growth in nearly a year. Investors are also watching for Chinese economic data that is due to be released Monday.