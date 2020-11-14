Waukon tops PCM for 3rd finals appearance in four years

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- Even with all-state quarterback Creed Welch standing on the sidelines, Waukon managed to pull away late to top PCM 38-21 and advance to their third 2A title game in four years.

Waukon looked sharp out of the gate, scoring on runs from Welch and Ethan O'Neill to grab a quick 16-0 lead. Welch, however, soon left with a left knee injury and never returned.

Back-up quarterback Sean Cooper led the Indians to a touchdown on his first drive hitting Avery Rocksvold for a 6-yard score as the Indians led 24-14 at the break.

Some miscues on the snap, however, hindered the offense on the next few drives and allowed PCM to pull within three early in the fourth quarter on a Sage Burns touchdown run that dropped Waukon's lead to 24-21.

O'Neill, however, pushed it back to a two-score game with a 14 yard touchdown run, and later put it away with another one-yard plunge in to the endzone to send Waukon to the final against Central Lyon-George-Litle Rock.