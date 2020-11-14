Waterloo woman arrested after shooting on Saturday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly heard gunshots in the area of Edison Street and Grandview Avenue on Saturday around 12:12 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 27-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The unidentified victim was taken to Unity Point Hospital where she died.

After further investigation, 36-year-old Lasondra A. Johnson was arrested for 1st Degree Murder. She is currently at the Black Hawk County Jail.

No further information was released at this time.