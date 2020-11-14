TRACKING: Windy Sunday, up and down temperatures

This Evening: There will be a few scattered light showers with a bit of fog/haze/drizzle as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with a southeast breeze.

Tonight: The front will move through tonight giving us a few scattered light rain showers. We may see a window of drying after midnight as dry air pushes in behind the front before another slight chance for rain late tonight into tomorrow morning. As lows dip down to the low and mid 30s, there may be a brief/minor wintry mix in the north late tonight through early tomorrow morning. No travel issues are expected.

The winds will strengthen as they shift from the southeast to the west behind the cold front. Gusts may be around 40 mph tonight. A Wind Advisory will go into effect after midnight.

Sunday: The Wind Advisory remains in effect through the evening with a west wind at 2 to 30 mph, gusting to around 45 mph. High profile vehicles may struggle and driving will be difficult. Loose objects will blow around. Besides the slight chance for a wintry mix in the morning, the clouds remain before giving out in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the mid 30s north to the mid 40s south.

Skies become mostly clear for Sunday night with lighter winds. Lows will fall to the mid 20s Monday morning.

Monday: Winds will look to pick back up from the west at 10 to 20 mph. It'll be warmer with mostly sunny skies as highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies remain but temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s off of a light northwest wind.

Wednesday Through Friday: We can expect warmer temperatures here with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. The warmest day will be Thursday. We will start to see a breezy south or southwest wind bringing in the warmth. Expect partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a bit more cloud cover on Thursday and Friday.

Weekend: Rain returns Friday night and Saturday with highs back down to the 40s. We may finish the system with a chance for a wintry mix Saturday night and Sunday as lows drop to the upper 20s and highs near 40. The weather looks dry and near normal for Monday and Tuesday.