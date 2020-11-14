TRACKING: Rainy Saturday, cool down tomorrow

Today: Light rain/drizzle will be possible this morning. There’s a chance for freezing rain in a few locations, especially in the northern half of the viewing area, if temperatures don’t increase fast enough. Rain will become more widespread through the afternoon and evening. It’ll be breezy, with southeast winds between 10-20 mph. 30 mph gusts will be possible throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight: Breezy winds and scattered rain will continue through the overnight hours. With cold air wrapping around the system, some light snow will be possible in the northern half of the viewing area. No accumulations are expected overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Winds will shift to the northwest and will still be breezy.

Sunday: Light rain or snow will continue through the early part of Sunday, but will clear out by mid-morning. Only a dusting of snow will be possible in the north, with up to an inch of rain possible in the southern and eastern counties. Clouds will decrease through the afternoon to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be much colder and in the upper 30s to low 40s. Northwest winds will be gusty up to 45 mph at times.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies for Sunday night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy to start the work week. Northwest winds will be 10-20 mph. High temperatures will be back in the low 50s.

For most of the work week, temperatures will be in the 50s.