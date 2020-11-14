Thousands rally behind President Trump, insisting he won presidential race

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Washington, D.C., and other cities Saturday. This comes a week after the presidential race was called for Democrat Joe Biden.

Their chants and cheers tracked Trump's own false claims that he, not Biden, actually won the Nov. 3 election. By nighttime, the Washington protests were marred by sporadic violence as both sides taunted the other.

Videos posted on social media showed fistfights and people using projectiles and clubs.

Officials say police arrested at least 20 people on a variety of charges, including assault and weapons possession, and at least one stabbing was reported.