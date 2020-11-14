OABCIG out-paces Sigourney-Keota in 1A semifinal

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- Despite a monster day from running back Sam Sieren, Sigourney-Keota couldn't keep up with high powered OABCIG as the defending 2A champs punched their ticket to the 1A final with a 43-21 win.

Cooper DeJean, the future Iowa defensive back, passed for 411 yards and five touchdowns to lead the top ranked Falcons. DeJean also ran for another score in the winn.

Sieren paced the Savage Cobras running game, accounting for 231 of Sigourney-Keota's 322 rushing yards. S-K was looking to snag their first title game berth since 2015.