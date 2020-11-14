Nov. 14: 4,830 new cases, 25 deaths while hospitalizations continue to rise

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 4,830 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 180,253.

The state's website says that of the 180,253 people who have tested positive, 107,540 have recovered. This is 1,049 more recoveries than what the state reported Friday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 72,713. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours is 45.9 percent.

The state is reporting 25 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,972.

There were 213 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,261, which is up from 1,227. This sets another record-breaking number of hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 246 are in the ICU and 107 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there have been 10,526 new tests given, and a total of 1,079,242 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Friday. There were 210 more positive cases for a total of 9,327 cases in the county. There were 43 more recoveries, leaving a total of 5,038. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 112 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 26 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 10,651 cases, which is 397 more than what was reported on Friday. There are a total of 4,934 recoveries, which is 60 more than yesterday. There were three additional death reported, leaving a total of 155 deaths. There are 75 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 24.4 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 148 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 8,040 reported cases. There have been 18 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,571 recoveries. A total of 52,997 have been tested. There was one additional death, leaving the total at 35 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 17.2 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 171 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 7,627 reported cases. There were 58 more recoveries reported for a total of 4,627. A total of 40,391 people have been tested. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 78 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 24.8 percent.

