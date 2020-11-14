Man arrested, deceased victim identified after Burlington shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Burlington Police arrested a 26-year-old man Saturday morning for a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday at a home in South Burlington.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of South 10th Street for a report of shots fired Wednesday night around 11 p.m. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds; a 24-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 26-year-old man.

The man was transported to Great River Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers arrested 26-year-old Kevin Lee at the hospital Saturday. The woman has been identified as Riley Smith of Burlington.

Lee is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center under no bond and facing a First Degree Murder charge.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the case and it remains under investigation.