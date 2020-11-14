Linn County campaign develops app to help local businesses

(KWWL) — Starting next week in Linn County, a campaign developed by local businesses will give customers a simple reminder to think "local first."

Loyal to Local is a collaboration with the start-up based app called Deetz, which was created to help small businesses during this hard time.

Customers can use the app to see meal specials, free delivery services, and even free product giveaways.

Steve Shriver, a local entrepreneur, said every restaurant and retail owner he has talked to is struggling right now.

"I hope we can keep customers engaged with small business throughout what's going to be a long cold winter, so that we still have the businesses on the other side when spring comes by," he said.

The campaign has already signed-up 50 local businesses to be involved, and they hope to reach 100 by the end of next week.