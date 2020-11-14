How to Create a Forecast

We asked Eastern Iowa students to send in their questions about weather! The first question is from Waterloo student Belmin, who attends Orange Elementary. -"How difficult is it to predict weather accurately?"

Forecasting can be quite difficult, with many variables at stake. Meteorologists usually start their forecasting process by taking a look at what's currently happening around the region, country, and world.

Here's a global satellite image. Just looking at this now, you can see Tropical Storm Eta in the Gulf of Mexico, a trough signaling low pressure in the western part of the United States, and a ridge of high pressure on the east coast. This is a great tool to get a glimpse of what's going on at the moment.

Looking more locally, here's an Upper Air Sounding taken in Davenport. This measures components of the atmosphere from the ground up, including temperature, dew point, wind, and many other factors. Soundings aid meteorologists when forecasting for both severe weather and snow.

Now that you know what's going on currently, you're ready to look toward the future. There's plenty of models to choose from. You can look at American, Canadian, European, and many other models.

I usually start at the top of the atmosphere and work my way down to the surface. Here's a look at the jet stream that's high above in the atmosphere. You can see a low pressure trough out on the west coast, with a high pressure ridge over the right half of the country. Depending on the placement and location of the jet, you can determine rising or sinking motion, which will either aid or inhibit thunderstorm development.

Now, you're looking at surface temperatures. This model will show both high and low temperatures, as well as projected temperatures for hours in between. Models predict the future, so you can't always trust what they show. Meteorologists use these as guides for forecasting in their specific area, but must use their own knowledge of local patterns and trends to create an accurate forecast.

Every meteorologist has their own routine and there's plenty more that goes into completing just one daily forecast. This is only a small glimpse of mine!