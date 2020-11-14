Driver seriously injures pedestrian Friday night in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department says one person is in the hospital with serious injuries Saturday after getting hit by a car Friday night.
Police say it happened at the intersection of Edgewood Road Southwest and 12th Avenue Southwest in West Cedar Rapids. Police would not release the person's name, gender or age Saturday.
Police say the person's injuries are life-threatening and it remains under investigation.