Cedar Rapids Library returning to curbside-only services due to COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Cedar Rapids Public Library announced this week it's retuning to curbside pick-up only services starting Monday, Nov. 16. Staff say the move was necessary due to rising COVID-19 cases in Linn County.

People can still drop books off at the library; they will go through a 72-hour quarantine before going back into circulation.

People can make reservations for books and magazines by looking through the online catalog and then make an appointment time to pick up their reading materials. Visit this link for more info.

“Based on the current increase in COVID-19 cases in our community, returning to curbside services is the safest way for us to provide access to physical materials at this time," library director Dara Schmidt said.