Brucemore mansion officially opens following derecho recovery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — The Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids is lit up with the holiday spirit, despite all of the challenges the property faced this year.

It's estimated the derecho caused $2.5 million in damages to the seven historic structures and 26 acres of land, and the pandemic forced them to close to tours.

Now, the mansion is back open.

"We'd encourage people to support local and if coming out and joining us for a personal family experience is right for you," Tara Richards, Brucemore Director of Community Engagement, said. "We'd love to see you, but otherwise, we're going to keep finding ways to celebrate and share what we have with the community."

Masks are required throughout the home, and groups are allowed to tour with only two to six people.