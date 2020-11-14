As coronavirus cases rise, health care workers fear about what the coming days and weeks could bring

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- As coronavirus cases exponentially increase in our communities it's putting a strain on hospitals throughout the state.

The state is setting records daily for the number of Iowans who are hospitalized with the virus. Many hospitals in Northeast Iowa are at or near capacity.

UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital and MercyOne hospitals in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Oelwein, are not currently at capacity. But a Unity Point spokesperson said Allen Hospital is hovering nearby it.

"Allen Hospital has been consistently operating near capacity the past few weeks, but continues to accept patients," UnityPoint Health Marketing Communications Manager Carson Tigges said Saturday afternoon. "There will likely be longer wait times for those who present at our emergency department, but we will treat patients based on the most critical needs."

During a town hall hosted by the NAACP of Black Hawk County Friday night, State Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo, said the hospitals are full, and staff is fatigued.

Brown works in outpatient therapy and wellness at MercyOne.

"Now we're at a point where our numbers are way too high," Brown-Powers said. "They're too high for our health care workers."

She said it is all hands on deck at MercyOne.

"The hospitals are full, our staff is working extra hours, and our nurses are doing extra shifts," she said. "Everybody is doing extra."

The numbers are fluid and frequently fluctuate as patients get discharged or are transferred to another hospital for a higher level of care.

"Across our Iowa health care system, they are shifting beds and moving patients," she said. "It's constant to make sure that we're taking care of everybody."

Both hospitals said they have plans in place if cases continue to rise.

"I don't want to get at capacity because that's scary," Brown-Powers said. "I would tell you some of the staff probably feels like it's capacity. They're feeling choked by the numbers and the hours that they're putting in."

On Tuesday, Unity Point postponed certain elective procedures through November 27 to preserve bed space and ensure the hospital has the resources to care for all patients in need.

"This isn’t a decision we made lightly," Tigges said. "As we continue working through the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we felt this was necessary to help us maintain adequate resources, including our most precious resource, our staff."

Front-line workers are doing all they can to battle this virus but Brown-Powers says they are fatigued.

"When you're working your shifts plus two or three extra, it takes a physical and an emotional toll on you," she said. "It also is affecting your family back home."

For health care workers, each shift can be nerve-racking.

"It's scary because you don't want to get COVID-19. You don't know how it's going to affect you," Brown-Powers said. "You certainly don't want your family members to get it because you don't know how it is going to affect them."

The front line heroes who care for us in our moments of need are asking the community to step up and do its part.

"I just need our entire community to really work together and be mindful of each other so that we can reduce the numbers," Brown-Powers said. "That way, we can protect each other and our health care workers. They are doing as much as they can right now, and they need our help."

So what is the message from Brown-Powers and other medical professionals to try and keep more COVID-19 patients out of the hospital? The same thing they have been saying since the pandemic began. Wash your hands, wear and mask, and stay socially distant.

You can read the full statement from UnityPoint Health here:

Allen Hospital has been consistently operating near capacity the past few weeks but continues to accept patients. There will likely be longer wait times for those present at our emergency department, but we will treat patients based on the most critical needs. We continue to work closely with our community partners to ensure we have the necessary beds, equipment, staffing, and PPE to safely care for our communities, whether COVID-19 or other illness or injury. We have plans in place should there be a need for additional coronavirus care. Our surge plan includes the postponement of certain elective procedures that may require an inpatient stay. This began Tuesday and is currently effective through Nov. 27 to preserve beds to ensure we have adequate resources to care for all patients. This isn’t a decision we made lightly, but as we continue working through the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we felt this was necessary to help us maintain adequate resources, including our most precious resource, our staff. Carson Tigges, via email to KWWL on Saturday November 14, 2020.

MercyOne spokesperson Adam Amdor sent KWWL this statement Saturday afternoon.