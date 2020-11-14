AAA estimates fewer Americans will travel for Thanksgiving

(CNN) — Less people are planning to travel for Thanksgiving this year because of COVID-19.

According to AAA Travel, more Americans are planning to stay home.

They estimate a 10 percent drop in travel and only about 50 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, which is a drop from 55 million in 2019.

But as pandemic numbers continue to surge, AAA expects that number to be even lower.

They say anyone who is traveling during the holiday should plan ahead, be prepared for COVID-19 protocols, following health guidance, and know the COVID-19 restrictions at your destination.