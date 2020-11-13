US appeals court rejects effort to block late ballots in PA

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court in Philadelphia has rejected an effort led by a Republican congressional candidate to block about 9,300 ballots that arrived after Election Day. The three-judge panel on Friday noted the “unprecedented challenges” facing the nation this year, especially the “vast disruption” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ruling involves the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision to accept mail-in ballots that arrived within three days of the end of polls closing. Separately, a national law firm that came under criticism for its work for the Trump campaign asked to withdraw from a lawsuit that seeks to stop Pennsylvania officials from certifying the election results.