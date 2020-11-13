UnityPoint Clinic opens COVID-19 triage line

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — UnityPoint Clinic has reopened their COVID-19 triage line to assist patients in evaluating their condition and treatment options.

The number is 319-833-5888 for patients having symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, cough, difficulty breathing or those who have been in direct contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19).

A dedicated medical professional will help decide if testing or more treatment is needed. Individuals may also call their primary care provider or walk in/check in online at one of five UnityPoint Clinic Express locations. Express clinics are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. seven days a week.

UnityPoint locations continue to operate normally to address a wide range of health needs. It is vital that everyone visiting wears a mask, cover their cough and use hand sanitizer before entering the clinic to minimize spread of COVID-19.