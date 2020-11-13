Turkey fines Google for abusing market dominance

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish regulators have fined Google 196.7 million Turkish liras ($25.5 million) for allegedly abusing its market dominance in online searches. The Competition Authority said in a statement on Friday that Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc had made it difficult for companies to show up in searches if they did not generate advertisement revenue for Google. The Turkish authority said Google would have to take remedial measures within six months. It will have to present compliance measures and annual reports for five years.