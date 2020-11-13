Skip to Content

Tribe chairman charged with bribery in casino development

BOSTON (AP) — The chairman of a Massachusetts tribe and the owner of an architecture firm have been charged in a bribery scheme involving the tribe’s plans to build a resort casino. Cedric Cromwell is accused of using his position as chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe to extort tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from David DeQuattro, a Rhode Island resident who owns an architecture-and-design company. The two pleaded not guilty to bribery and extortion charges via videoconference Friday. They were released by a Boston federal court judge pending their next court date in December. The tribe is building the First Light casino in Taunton.

