TRACKING: Scattered showers Saturday

Today: It’s another chilly start to the day, but there will be plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a south/southwest wind 5-15 mph. High pressure is in control.

Tonight: A clear sky is expected, but as high pressure moves to our east, a south wind will pick up 10-20 mph. This means temperatures will be a little warmer tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday/Saturday Night: Clouds quickly overspread the area, and our next system brings the chance of scattered showers, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. A breezy south wind 10-20 mph will help boost temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind gusts could be 30-35 mph. Rain ends Saturday night, with totals of 0.10”-0.25”.

Sunday: It’s going to be windy and cooler. Wind gusts could be 30 to 40 mph with cooler temperatures. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Next week will feature warmer temperatures by the middle and end of the week.