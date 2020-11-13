TRACKING: Rain and gusty winds this weekend

Tonight: The sky remains clear and the wind increases from the south at 10-15 mph. Temperatures are a little warmer as they drop into the upper 20s.

Saturday: We will have plenty of clouds throughout the day. The rain chances increase during the afternoon as the low-pressure system moves closer. The wind also increases from the south with gusts to 30 mph. High temperatures will warm into the mid-40s north and low 50s south.

Saturday Night: Rain continues through the evening and then tapers off around midnight. Rain totals will be around 0.50”. Some wet snowflakes are possible as the precipitation ends. The gusty wind to 30 mph will switch to the westerly direction. Temperatures drop into the low 30s by morning.

Sunday: Clouds in the morning slowly clear in the afternoon. This is going to be a windy day. The wind gusts to 45 mph will be from the west the wind diminishes during the evening and will be light overnight. High temperatures are in the mid-40s.

Monday: Plenty of sunshine as temperatures warm to near 50. The wind increases again with gusts to 30 mph from west.