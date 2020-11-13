The Waterloo Women’s Civic Club say Kamala Harris becoming Vice President-Elect has left them inspired

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - From the pandemic to record-breaking voter turnout, Decision 2020 has been unlike any election year.

With Kamala Harris making history as Vice President-Elect, it has left members of the Waterloo Women's Civic Club inspired. 55-year member, Willie Mae Wright, and President, Gail Tolbert, said this is something they've waited for their whole lives.

Above are members Gail Tolbert (left) and Willie Mae Wright (right).

"Just wanna throw your hands up and say hallelujah," Wright said.

"To be the first black woman, and woman, we was just screaming, hollering," Tolbert said.

Living through the Civil Rights Era, there was a time both Wright and Tolbert thought a woman being elected was unthinkable.

"When I was growing up, it looked as though we were fighting just to be free." Gail Tolbert

However, striving for equality, it was those issues that lead Wright and Tolbert to join the Waterloo Women's Civic Club.

"We deal with community needs with the people," Wright said, "that was the purpose of the club."

Established in 1950, founder Betty Allen created the organization with a goal to unify their community in times of division.





From education to providing meals, the organization strives to empower the community.

"We want the community to know we are there for you," Tolbert said.

Now in a world, deeply divided, both women said Harris' election has not only restored their hope for the future but believes her abilities will carry out the same goals their organization stands for.