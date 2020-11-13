The Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle season in Cedar Rapids, relying on virtual giving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Cedar Rapids chapter of the Salvation Army will kick off their annual Red Kettle Campaign on Monday, November 16.

They will hold a media event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at their corps location, 1000 C Ave NW, Cedar Rapids, IA.

“Our community has been hit hard in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the Derecho, we know many of our neighbors will need assistance during the holiday season and beyond,” Corps Officer for The Salvation Army, Captain Shawn DeBaar said. “The Salvation Army is here to help, but we cannot do it alone, we need all members in our community to come together and support our kettle campaign so that we can continue to help those in need.”

This year, The Salvation Army is expecting up to a 50 percent decrease in retail foot traffic that might impact Red Kettle income and will be relying on virtual donations. You can donate to the Cedar Rapids chapter here.

Kettles will be visible starting November 16th with more than 25 red kettle stands and over 50 counter kettles across Linn County.

The Salvation Army says a successful Red Kettle campaign is critical to their year-round work in Linn County. The money raised during the campaign helps fund meal programs, supplemental food boxes, youth programs, financial assistance, senior services, emergency response work, outreach efforts and more throughout the entire year.

In 2019, The Salvation Army in Linn County served 35,000 meals, provided 1,300 supplemental food boxes, and assisted 750 households with rent or utility assistance.

This year, approximately 45% of the yearly operating support is projected to be raised during the holiday season, with a goal of $711,000, which will come from the Red Kettles, mail and online donations.

For more information about services and The Salvation Army, call 319-364-9131 or visit www.sacedarrapids.org

