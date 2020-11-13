State Rep. Timi Brown-Powers sounds the alarm: “We are full and our staff is very taxed.”

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- As the COVID-19 situation in Black Hawk County is worsening, State Representative Timi Brown-Powers said it is reaching a tipping point for healthcare workers.

Brown-Powers is an employee of MercyOne.

"We have no beds," she said. "We are short staffed."

The comments were made during a town hall put on by the NAACP of Black Hawk County.

Brown-Power was one of several elected officials and school leaders on a panel discussing the impact of COVID-19 on schools.

Brown-Powers said many of the staff are sick and taxed from working in overdrive. She said she is currently working in outpatient services 4 days a week and spending the other three days out on the floor, helping the nursing staff.

Brown-Powers said the hospital had sent patients to other hospitals that do have beds. She said it has been going on since last weekend when Unity Point was full.

"Yesterday, if anyone was paying attention. We have three patients we were flying out to other beds," she said. "We have got some patients in Mason City, some patients in Rochester, and some patients at the University of Iowa."

In a statement Thursday, MercyOne spokesperson Adam Amdor said the hospital is not at capacity.

"MercyOne hospitals in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Oelwein are not at capacity. We remain prepared to care for anyone in need. We have adequate PPE and are utilizing our colleagues as efficiently as possible." Adam Amdor, Mercy One Spokesperson via email to KWWL on Thursday November 12, 2020.

As of Friday night, the positivity rate in Black Hawk County is hovering around 26%.

It has some parents worried about sending their kids to school in-person. This week several other Eastern Iowa School Districts moved all students online.

"It is a constant conversation especially right now with the numbers trending upward," Waterloo Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jane Lindaman said. "I would never close the schools without the support and guidance of others like Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, but I wouldn't keep them open either."

Lindaman said the district currently has 36 positive cases of COVID-19. 7% of students are either positive or quarantined.

She provided a breakdown of the coronavirus cases in the district by race: 52% caucasian, 25% African American, and around 10% Hispanic. The rest are

During the townhall, Waterloo Community School leaders fielded questions and concerns from parents. The cleared up misconceptions about the contact tracing policy, procedures for students and staff who test positive, and the district's approach to switching to virtual learning.

You can watch the full townhall including Brown-Powers comments here: