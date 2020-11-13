SpaceX’s Musk gets mixed virus tests on eve of crew launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX chief Elon Musk may have to steer clear of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center after getting mixed COVID-19 test results on the eve of his company’s second crew launch. Musk took to Twitter on Friday to say he tested positive for coronavirus, then negative twice, then positive again. He says he wasn’t feeling too well the past few days, but currently has no symptoms. He was awaiting results of more accurate lab tests. Four astronauts are scheduled to rocket to the International Space Station on Saturday night. The three Americans and one Japanese have been in quarantine for weeks.