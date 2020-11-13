Police: Officers fatally shoot man outside Mississippi store

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say officers responding to a report of a disturbance outside a discount store fatally shot a man in south Mississippi.

The shooting happened Thursday in Gulfport. WLOX-TV reported that Gulfport police were called about a homeless man who was allegedly abusing a dog.

A police statement says the man pointed a firearm and two officers engaged him with gunfire.

A coroner says the man died hours later at a Gulfport hospital. He was identified as Henry Frankowski III.

The officers were not injured. They were placed on paid administrative leave.

Frankowski was white, as are the officers.