Nov. 13: Over 5,000 new cases, another record-breaking number

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 5,065 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 175,423.

The state's website says that of the 175,423 people who have tested positive, 106,491 have recovered. This is 1,134 more recoveries than what the state reported Thursday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 68,932. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours is 46 percent.

The state is reporting 19 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,947.

There were 213 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,227, which is up from 1,208. This sets another record-breaking number of hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 240 are in the ICU and 107 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there have been 10,974 new tests given, and a total of 1,079,242 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Thursday There were 175 more positive cases for a total of 9,117 cases in the county. There were 51 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,995. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 112 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 26.2 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing one less than the number reported yesterday, with a total of 10,254 cases. There are a total of 4,874 recoveries, which is the same number as yesterday. There was one additional death reported, leaving a total of 152 deaths. There are 81 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 23.9 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 141 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 7,892 reported cases. There have been 27 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,553 recoveries. A total of 52,550 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 34 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 17.1 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 180 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 7,456 reported cases. There were 85 more recoveries reported for a total of 4,569. A total of 40,061 people have been tested. There was one additional deaths, leaving a total of 77 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 24.2 percent.

