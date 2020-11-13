Morocco launches military operation in Western Sahara

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The Moroccan military has intervened in a U.N.-patrolled border zone in the disputed Western Sahara to clear a key road it said was being blockaded for weeks by supporters of the pro-independence Polisario Front. The Moroccan armed forces said Moroccan troops set up a security cordon overnight in the Guerguerat buffer zone on Western Sahara’s southern border with Mauritania to secure the flow of goods and people through the road. There was no immediate comment from the Polisario or the U.N. Morocco annexed Western Sahara from Spain in 1975 and the Polisario Front fought for independence until the U.N. brokered a cease-fire in 1991.