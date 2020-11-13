MET Transit says recent spike in cases is affecting operations

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Metropolitan Transit Authority (MET) in Waterloo confirmed with KWWL that some drivers, employees and managers have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, General Manager David Sturch would not disclose how many employees have gotten the virus.

He said the agency, like many other businesses in Black Hawk County, is being affected by the recent surge in cases.

Sturch told KWWL that once a driver or employee gets COVID-19 symptoms, they can take off work to get tested. If their test is negative and they feel better, they can return. If their test is positive, they must quarantine.

Over the past few weeks, MET has put a cap on ridership for fixed routes. Only 10 riders are allowed on a bus at a time.

Sturch said they've required masks since August. There is also a barrier separating drivers and passengers.

In a typical year, when the weather gets colder, the agency sees a slight bump in ridership. However, because of the pandemic, Sturch said they're down about 30 to 40% in ridership with most people only making essential trips.