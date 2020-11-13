Man killed in Fayette County crash involving garbage truck

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One man is dead and another is injured after a crash between a garbage truck and a pickup truck in rural Fayette County.

It happened just before 8:00 Thursday morning at the intersection of J Avenue and 80th Street just west of Arlington. The Iowa State Patrol says the driver of the garbage truck, Patrick Schanbeck, 32, of Oelwein, was driving north on J Ave. when he failed to yield, hitting the pickup truck, which was driving west on 80th St.

The pickup truck rolled over, coming to rest in a ditch. The garbage truck also ended up in a ditch.

The driver of the pickup truck, Cody Bushaw, 48, of Arlington, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash report doesn't indicate if Bushaw was wearing a seatbelt. Schanbeck was wearing a seatbelt, which according to the report saved his life. He was taken to Mercy Oelwein to be treated for his injuries. His exact condition is unknown at this time.

The garbage truck was owned and operated by Black Hawk Waste Disposal in Waterloo. It's unclear if Schanbeck is facing any charges at this time.