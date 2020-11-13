Man injured after semi rollover in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a semi rollover crash in rural Black Hawk County.

It happened just before 5:00 Friday morning at the intersection of Holgate Road and Independence Avenue just northwest of Jesup. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says Dominic Graves was driving east on Independence when he lost control, causing the semi to roll over onto the driver's side.

Graves was taken to Allen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.