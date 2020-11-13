Lucas County recount shows no change in 2nd Congressional District results

LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, the countywide recount of election night results in Lucas County show no changes in the results in the 2nd Congressional District race.

Lucas County is conducting a hand count audit of the Russell precinct this morning. Yesterday's countywide administrative recount matched their unofficial election results perfectly. Open, transparent & ensuring the accuracy of the vote. pic.twitter.com/8jMfNs7g8w — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) November 13, 2020

The latest results on the Iowa Secretary of State's website show Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks leading Democrat Rita Hart by 47 votes. A countywide recount was held Thursday after Pate's office learned the Russell precinct in Lucas County failed to report election night results. After those results were included, Miller-Meeks took the lead over Hart by 47 votes. The countywide recount confirmed those numbers. A hand count of the Russell precinct was held Friday to confirm the results from the machine recount on Thursday.

Miller-Meeks held the lead the day after the election until Pate found a different error in Jasper County, which was corrected last week. That correction put Hart in the lead, until the results from Lucas County were reported, giving Miller-Meeks the lead once again.

While those recounts have been completed, Hart has requested a full recount of all 24 counties in the 2nd Congressional District. The Hart Campaign said they would hand-deliver requests for recounts at auditors' offices in all 24 counties by the end of day Friday, the deadline to make such requests.

Counties across the state had to certify their election results by Tuesday, but Iowa law gives candidates until 5 p.m. on the third day following the certification to request a recount. Iowa Code gives counties 18 days following the canvass of votes to conduct recounts. The counties will have until Saturday, November 28 to conduct their recounts.