Linn County Jail reports additional COVID-19 cases among inmates & staff

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- As of Friday morning, 12 inmates and 15 staff members at the Linn County Jail are testing positive for COVID-19, according to Sheriff Brian Gardner.

Gardner says there are 331 inmates housed in the jail as of Friday morning. He says all 12 inmates are in medical isolation and several others are in quarantined cellblocks due to possible exposure. All 15 staff members are isolating at home.

Earlier this week, the jail only had 6 active cases. Several precautions are being taken inside the jail to try and prevent further spread of the virus. Gardner says inmates are tested on a daily basis as circumstances dictate. Incoming inmates are also screened before being released into the general jail population. Depending on the screening results, arrestees may be taken to the hospital for clearance before being accepted into the jail.

Anyone entering the jail has their temperature taken and staff members are told to stay home if they are ill or are sent home if they start feeling ill during their shift. Workers have their temperatures taken before and after their shifts.

There are designated cellblocks where any inmates experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can be isolated. The Sheriff's Office is also accepting fewer inmates arrested for simple or serious misdemeanors and instead issuing summonses to appear. This is in an effort to reduce the jail population and prevent overcrowding.

Masks are provided and strongly encouraged for inmates. Masks are also required for staff members. Inmates are also provided hand sanitizer, paper towels and cleaning solution, and are expected to keep their areas clean. They're also encouraged to socially distances, wash their hands regularly and avoid touching their faces. Medical isolation cells are also disinfected between inmates.

Inmate visitations have been temporarily suspended due to virus concerns. Because of that, inmates are given enough stationary and postage to send up to 7 personal letters a week. They're also given 1 free phone call per day. The Sheriff's Office is in the process of installing a video visitation system.

Professional visitors like attorneys and investigators are also restricted from entering the Correctional Center. These types of visits are currently being done through regular visitation procedures through the glass divider between 9 - 11:30 a.m. and 1 - 4:30 p.m. seven days a week. One professional visit is allowed at a time for each floor to maintain confidentiality and social distancing.

While the Linn County Jail is seeing a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases, Iowa's state prisons continue to see spikes in cases. For the most up to date number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa's prisons, click here.

Click here for Friday's COVID-19 numbers.